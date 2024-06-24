Over the years, Days Gone has become a PlayStation game with a solid fan base. While initial reception to the title was mixed, and sales were not so good, to the point that a sequel was cancelled, causing John Garvin and Jeff Ross, co-directors of the game, to leave Ben Studio, It seems that the possibility of seeing a second part of this story is not null.

Through his official Twitter account, Garvin mentioned that he is willing to return to PlayStation to work on a sequel to Days Goneespecially considering that, as he mentions, Sony is constantly changing plans, and the possibility of seeing Days Gone 2 in the future. This is what he commented:

“Dude, never say never… Sony management might change their mind and bring me and @JakeRocket back to make a sequel… I’m not going to hold my breath… although I must say I had a complete outline for the sequel and a map that expanded the game, everything ready.”

Dude, never say never… management at Sony could have a change of heart and bring me and @JakeRocket back into the fold to do a sequel … I’m not holding my breath … though I gotta say, I had a full outline for the sequel, and world map that expanded the game, all done https://t.co/qVLMXgxz9E — John Garvin (@John_Garvin) June 24, 2024

Unfortunately, At the moment we do not have official information from PlayStation about a new installment in the world of Days Gone. However, as John Garvin makes clear, the door will always be open, it’s just a matter of Sony wanting to take the next step. On related topics, one of the creators of Days Gone talks about his next project. Likewise, one of the creators of this title was disappointed with the most recent PlayStation Showcase.

Author’s Note:

Days Gone It’s not a bad game, but it’s also not such an acclaimed experience that it requires such a big move for a sequel. At the end of the day, it was a moderate success, and it won’t be until PlayStation changes its model, until we see a new entry in this series.

Via: John Garvin