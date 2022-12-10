Bend Studio posted a statement on Twitter, where it takes distances himself from the vitriolic statements of theformer creative director John Garvinaccording to which the limited success of Days Gone was partly attributable to an unprofessional approach by international critics in the review.

In a now-deleted Twitter post, Garvin stated that beyond the technical problems, what scuttled Days Gone commercially were the reviews made by “those who haven’t really played it” or those who “was of a woke culture” and therefore didn’t he put up with a “grumpy white biker looking ass at the girl he was on a date with”.

As a result, Sony’s Bend Studio have decided to share a post on social media, distancing themselves from Garvin’s statements and thanking the players for their support.

“We are aware of comments made by our former Creative Director on Days Gone regarding his personal view of how our intellectual property has been received by critics,” the post reads. “Bend Studio does not share his opinion, which does not represent the vision of the rest of the development team. Our studio is immensely proud of the work we have done on Days Gone and are grateful to every developer who has given their heart and soul to this project”.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support of our Days Gone community and will continue to share your enthusiasm for our world and characters as we look to the future.”