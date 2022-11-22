Launched two years ago on Change.org, the petition which calls for the development of Days Gone 2 has almost reached 200,000 signaturesa milestone that shows the interest of a large number of gamers for this controversial sequel.

There petition it was followed by the news that Sony did not give the green light to the development of the second Days Gone, guilty not so much of having sold little, as of not having received too positive evaluations from critics at the time of its launch, which took place in 2019. Evidently Sony did not consider a good result on 71 on Metacritics collected by the game, given the votes that usually get the games developed by its first party studios.

Despite this, Days Gone has managed to gather a large community of fans, who would like to have a sequel. Hence the initiative, which has now been going on uninterruptedly for about two years and which shows no sign of wanting to give up.

After all because Kratos yes and Deacon St. John no? Who knows if Sony, upon reaching 200,000 signatures, will not begin to show at least interest in the possibility of having a Days Gone 2. Never say never in these cases, considering that we recently had a new Monkey Island by Ron Gilbert, who demonstrated how everything is possible.