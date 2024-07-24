The equestrian, who has won six previous Olympic medals, including two golds at London 2012 and a third at Rio 2016, was scheduled to compete in both individual and team events at the Olympics.

But she has now withdrawn from this summer’s event, which starts Friday, saying the shocking video footage “from 4 years ago… shows that I made an error in judgment during a training session”.

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) said she had been provisionally suspended for six months after filing a formal complaint with the organisation.

While giving a lesson to a student, “Dujardin took the long whip and was hitting the horse more than 24 times in one minute and very hard, really hard, really hard,” Stefan Wensing, the whistleblower’s lawyer, told The Telegraph.

He added that the horse was like “an elephant in a circus.”

The British Equestrian Federation (BEF) and British Dressage (BD) have referred to “allegations of animal welfare misconduct” which “the FEI will now fully investigate”.