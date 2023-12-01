Days before his presidential inauguration, Javier Milei’s ministers “are already defined”

A little over a week before his presidential inauguration, scheduled for December 10, Javier Milei stated that he already has the names of the men and women who will occupy his eight Ministries and must lead the “shock treatment” that he promises for Argentina. Within the president-elect’s team are well-known figures such as the former presidential candidate Patricia Bullrich, appointed Minister of Security, and the economist Luis Caputo, in the Ministry of Economy.

The composition of the future ministerial team generated many rumors since his election as the new president of Argentina on November 19. Ten days after taking office in his new position, and speaking about his future Cabinet on El Observador radio, Javier Milei stated “everything is already defined, it is just a matter of waiting to announce things.”

The founder of the political movement “La Libertad Avanza” arrives at the Casa Rosada, headquarters of the Argentine Executive, with the promise of cutting the State, as Argentines have known it, with a “chainsaw”, which implies a reduced ministerial team in comparison with previous cabinets.

He already said that he will eliminate the Ministry of Commerce, which today depends on the Economy portfolio or the Ministry of Women. Also, historical Ministries, such as Labor and Health, will be absorbed by the new Ministry of Human Capital.

At the moment, the names of seven of his eight ministers are known, in addition to the identity of his Chief of Staff. Among them are well-known political personalities.

Patricia Bullrich, Ministry of Security

Big loser of the first presidential round on October 22, the right-wing candidate managed to negotiate her support for Javier Milei in exchange for the Ministry of Security.

67 years old, Patricia Bullrich began her political career in the ranks of Peronism in the 1970s, being a deputy during the Government of Carlos Menem and then Minister of Labor under Fernando De la Rua between 1999 and 2001. She returned to hold a political position in first importance in 2015 when President Mauricio Macri appointed her Minister of Security.

I thank the president-elect @JMilei the opportunity offered to serve the country again as Minister of Security. I committed to each one of you to achieve the profound change that society demands of us and I will fight that battle from the place where I am today. He… — Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) December 1, 2023



During her campaign, the former presidential candidate had promised to have an “iron fist” against organized crime and delinquency. On Friday, after confirmation of her new position, she offered the same. “Argentina needs order. We will be relentless against crime and we will wage a relentless fight against drug trafficking,” she said in a statement.

Luis Caputo, Ministry of Economy

Another prominent personality in Milei’s future Cabinet is Luis Caputo. “The Minister of Economy will be Luis Caputo,” the elected president announced on Wednesday, November 29, in an interview with Radio La Red, upon returning from a two-day trip to the United States.

The “Messi of finance”, as the politician Marcos Peña once called him, has the mission of getting Argentina out of the economic crisis, one of Milei’s flagship promises, with radical libertarian bets, such as dollarization or closing the central bank. .