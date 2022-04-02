The Mexican national team has met its rivals for the group stage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which will take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022.
The official draw was made, where the 29 qualified teams up to this moment met their rivals. the clashes being defined and the Mexican team will begin their participation in the group stage from Group C against Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia.
Their first game will be against the Europeans led by Robert Lewandowski on November 22; later they will face Lionel Messi’s albiceleste on Saturday 26 and will close the group stage against Saudi Arabia on November 30.
The calendar of Mexico in Qatar 2022
First working day
- Tuesday, November 22 at 10:00 (Mexico City time) at Stadium 974 | Mexico vs Poland.
second day
- Saturday, November 26 at 1:00 p.m. (Mexico City time) at the Lusail Stadium | Argentina vs. Mexico.
third day
- Wednesday, November 30 at 1:00 p.m. (Mexico City time) at the Lusail Stadium | Poland vs Argentina.
