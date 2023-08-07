SloveniaA bright spot in all the disaster in storm-ravaged Slovenia. Cooper, the dog of Flemish holidaymakers who went missing when the campsite flooded, has been found. The 1.5 year old male survived the swirling water. ‘It is a miracle!’

On Saturday, the Belgian Anna told this site about the frightening hours they experienced when they had to flee camping Menina early Friday morning for the rapidly rising water. The Flemish woman, her husband and daughter could not get away in time and took refuge with two other families on a wall at the entrance of the campsite.

Dog Cooper was also initially on the wall. But when it got too tight, he lost his balance and fell into the water. He was swept away by the current in front of his owners. The family was eventually rescued from the wall with an excavator.

Daughter Elena Lens, who was not on holiday in Slovenia, posted calls on social media. The post on Facebook was shared 20,000 times. When the water level on and around the campsite had dropped on Sunday morning, her mother searched for Cooper all morning at the campsite.

The devastation at camping Menina in the Recica ob Savinji in Slovenia. © Rene Zwets



Too late

,,Suddenly I got a call from a Dutch girl”, says Elena. ,, Her friend would have seen Cooper while jogging. My mother went there immediately, but she was too late. She spent all day searching the campsite. Meanwhile, we kept getting tips.”

Dog Cooper with the firefighters who eventually found him. © Private



abrasion

When her parents were called again, it turned out that Cooper had been found. The fire service eventually found him with sniffer dogs. Shortly afterwards, the dog was reunited with its owners. “He has lost weight, has an abrasion on his leg and is tired. I suspect he is in shock. We’ll let him rest now,” says mother Anna from Slovenia.

She is very grateful to the local population, emergency services and camping staff. ,,It is a miracle. We were realistic but also had to keep hope. Otherwise the many helpers would also lose heart. We are grateful to everyone who helped search. This would not have been possible without our daughter Elena, who organized the action from Portugal. It is like the fire brigade said: now we have really saved everyone from camping Menina.” See also Child bonus is decided - when the payment will be made

Cooper with the family’s daughter. © Facebook/Camping Menina

