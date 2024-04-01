Layoffs do not stop in the Colombian League, which has already crossed the halfway point of all against all. There are already seven coaches who lost their positions in the first half of the year. Colombian Professional Football (FPC).

This Monday the coach's departure was confirmed Dayron Perez from the Envigado bench, after last Saturday's 0-1 loss against National Athletic in the stadium South Sports Center.

Through its social networks, the Antioquia club announced the departure of the 46-year-old strategist, who leaves his position after adding 3 wins, 5 draws and 6 losses in 14 League dates, and with a performance of barely the 33% this year.

“Envigado Fútbol Club informs that it has reached an agreement to terminate the relationship of the technical staff of the professional team headed by the coach, Dayron Pérez,” the club said.

And he added: “The entity recognizes their work, professionalism and dedication throughout this time, contributing to the development of the talents of the Heroes Quarry. The Orange Family wishes them the best in their sports careers.”

Since his arrival on the bench in September 2023, Dayron Perez He directed 22 games in Envigado. In his debut he surpassed National Athletic, filling the fans with enthusiasm, but he leaves office after 6 wins, 7 draws and 9 losses, for a performance of barely 37 percent.

After 14 contested dates of the Colombian League, Envigado He is on the brink of elimination from the semi-final home runs: he is in box 17 with just 14 points.

The technicians who have already left their positions

There are seven coaches who said goodbye to their clubs in just two and a half months of competition. In less than five days three technicians left: Hernán Darío, 'el Bolillo' Gómez, from Águilas Doradas; César Torres, from Alianza and the last was Dayron Pérez, from Enviado.

The other four coaches who had already left their clubs were Jhon Jairo Bodmer, at Atlético Nacional; Jaime de la Pava, from Deportivo Cali; Jersson González, in Deportivo Pasto and Miguel Caneo from Boyacá Chicó.

