DAyro Moreno This Saturday he became the all-time top scorer in Colombian football by reaching his 225th goal, in Once Caldas' victory against Medellín, 1-2.

Dayro had been waiting for this moment, he was prepared to celebrate, but he was overcome with emotion when he saw the ball enter the goal.

Later, in statements to Win Sports, the attacker spoke about his feelings and his fight to reach this figure.

“These are things to leave my town Chicoral at 15 years old, with a dream, to be a professional, to be a champion with this shirt, I achieved it, to wear my country's shirt, I achieved it, to go abroad… This is the result of 21 years of career. But above all, grateful to God, to my daughters, I love them, they suffer, Shantall who is in Santo Domingo, Salomé, in Bogotá, they are my driving force. They tell me 'daddy, you're going to be big.' I go out onto the field with that enthusiasm. And to my cuchos, sisters, family, the people of Chicoral. And to this beautiful fans, to the board, who gave me the confidence to come again to make history. This team is my life. Achieving such a great achievement that is making history in Colombian football fills me with pride. It took place in a very nice square like Medellín,” said Dayro.

Later, the forward signed the ball that becomes the most precious trophy: “I have my shelf with my trophies, my medals, now with this ball. Without a doubt, I am very excited. “This is the result of a life, of work, of criticism, but here I am standing.”

Dayro had an accurate phrase to summarize his achievement: “We Forwards feed on goals, happy to achieve this achievement.”

Finally, he left modesty aside and declared himself a goal scorer as always: “I was born with that, not to sound arrogant, but from my childhood I scored goals, in my town, in Ibagué, Espinal: “I was born with that gift.”

