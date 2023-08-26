At 37, Dayro Moreno is still more than current in Colombian soccer. This Friday, the attacker from Chicoral scored the goal in the victory of Once Caldas 1-0 against Bucaramanga, that gives Pedro Sarmiento’s team a break in the relegation table.

Dayro reached five goals in the semester and is the top scorer in the 2023-II League, waiting for what Edwuin Cetré does this Friday in the match between Águilas Doradas and Medellín, with which the seventh date ends.

In addition, the Once scorer reached 211 goals in his career in the League, which equals Hugo Horacio Lóndero in third place in that classification.. He still has Sergio Galván Rey (224) and Iván René Valenciano (217) ahead of him.

Why did they give Dayro Moreno a goal he didn’t score?

However, In that count of 211, Dayro includes a goal that he did not score, but in which he did have a previous participation. It was November 3, 2013, when he wore the Millonarios shirt.

In the 7th minute of that game, Dayro made a diagonal from the left to the center and finished off across. The ball hit the post and then, into the back of goalkeeper Ántony Silva, to put Millonarios ahead.

The video clearly shows that it was a goal against Silva. However, the central referee of that match, Gustavo González from Antioquia, wrote it down on the scoresheet as Dayro’s goal.

González’s mistake was never corrected and, in fact, Dayro was the top scorer in the championship, with 16 goals, counting the one that he ‘marked’ against Tolima. He tied for first place in the gunners’ table with Luis Carlos Ruiz, who was playing for Junior at the time.

Dayro was awarded the Golden Boot and everything, with which, despite not having scored it, that goal went down in history as his.

Dayro Moreno’s Golden Boot in 2013

