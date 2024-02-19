Dayro Moreno is behind the record of Sergio Galvan Rey as top scorer in the history of the Colombian Professional Soccer, While surpassing the mark, the Colombian was included in an exclusive ranking carried out by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

The 38-year-old goalscorer has scored 221 goals in the Colombian Leaguehe only needs four goals to surpass Galvan Rey as the top scorer in the country and he could achieve it this very semester.

His goals have allowed him to be in the prestigious ranking of the top South American scorers in the XXI century. Dayro surpasses great stars in the world like Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Radamel Falcao García and Sergio Agüero.

Dayro, which has been a golden boot seven times in the Colombian League, is in fifth place in the ranking with 285 scores, adding all competitions.

The number of goals is taken into account since January 1, 2000. It is worth remembering that Dayro Moreno He began his sports career in 2003 and went through several teams in Colombia such as Once Caldas, Junior, Millonarios, Nacional and Atlético Bucaramanga.

Abroad he wore the colors of Steaua Bucharest, Tijuana, Talleres and Oriente Petrolero.

The Tolima striker is only surpassed by some world stars like the Argentine Lionel Messi with 497 goals, the Uruguayan Luis Suárez 388, the Brazilian Fred 307 and the Bolivian José Alfredo Castillo 289.

However, he surpasses figures such as Neymar, Sergio Agüero Gonzalo Higuaín, Edison Cavani and Vagner Love. For his part, Rdaamel Falcao García is in box 24 with 225 scores.

Ranking of top South American scorers

Lionel Messi – 497

Luis Suarez – 388

Fred – 307

José Alfredo Castillo – 289

Dayro Moreno – 285

Sergio Aguero – 282

Gonzalo Higuain – 279

Oscar Cardozo – 278

Carlos Saucedo – 277

Edinson Cavani – 276

Hernán Boats – 262

Ricardo Oliveira – 260

Neymar – 257

Pablo Escobar – 251

