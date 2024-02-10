Dayro Morenor continues to score goals in Colombian soccer and is getting closer and closer to the goal record of the national team that currently holds it Sergio Galván Rey with 224 points.

The 38-year-old attacker who already had 219 goals increased his tally to 220 goals thanks to the goal in the draw against Atlético Bucaramanga, 1-1, this Saturday in a match on date 5 of the League.

Dayro received a pass from Iván Rojas and there he went directly into the area to hit a left-footed shot into the corner of the goalkeeper's nearest post. Aldair Quintana who barely watched the ball go in.

DAyro Morneo and Galván Rey.

With this goal, Dayro is now four goals behind Galván Rey and is dangerously close to surpassing this mark since he has been scoring every other date, so if he continues at this pace he could reach the record this same semester.

Moreno has scored three goals in five games. The first goal would be against Chicó in the debut in 2024 and then he scored against Nacional on matchday 3 and then Bucaramanga would be his next victim.

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL

