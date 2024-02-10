You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Dayro could leave Once Caldas in 2024.
@oncecladas / EL TIEMPO Archive
Dayro could leave Once Caldas in 2024.
The attacker is still on the lookout for Sergio Galván's mark.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
R F
Dayro Morenor continues to score goals in Colombian soccer and is getting closer and closer to the goal record of the national team that currently holds it Sergio Galván Rey with 224 points.
The 38-year-old attacker who already had 219 goals increased his tally to 220 goals thanks to the goal in the draw against Atlético Bucaramanga, 1-1, this Saturday in a match on date 5 of the League.
Dayro received a pass from Iván Rojas and there he went directly into the area to hit a left-footed shot into the corner of the goalkeeper's nearest post. Aldair Quintana who barely watched the ball go in.
With this goal, Dayro is now four goals behind Galván Rey and is dangerously close to surpassing this mark since he has been scoring every other date, so if he continues at this pace he could reach the record this same semester.
Moreno has scored three goals in five games. The first goal would be against Chicó in the debut in 2024 and then he scored against Nacional on matchday 3 and then Bucaramanga would be his next victim.
FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL
More sports news
R F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Dayro #Moreno #scored #goal #record #Colombia #closer
Leave a Reply