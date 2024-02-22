Dayro Moreno continues to add goals in Colombian Professional Football (FPC), reaching 222 goals and getting closer and closer to the goal record of the national team that currently holds it Sergio Galvan Rey with 224 points.

The 38-year-old attacker expanded his goal tally this Thursday with his goal against Deportivo Pereira in the coffee axis classic on matchday 8 of the Colombian League. Without getting nervous, the scorer converted a penalty in the 90+1 minute.

With this much, Dayro Moreno is now only two goals away Sergio Galvan Rey and the mark set by the Colombian-Argentine forward is dangerously looming, since he has been scoring almost every other date, so if he continues at this pace he could reach the record this same semester.

Moreno has scored five goals in eight games. The first goal was against Boyacá Chicó in the debut in 2024 and then scored against National on date 3, then Bucaramanga would be his next victim, on matchday 6 he did the same against Patriotas and Pereira He suffered the scorer in Palogrande.

Dayro could leave Once Caldas in 2024. See also Live, Once Caldas vs. Deportivo Cali: follow the minute by minute Photo: @oncecladas / EL TIEMPO Archive

Once Caldas vs. Pereira

A Deportivo Pereira effective surprised a Once Caldas deconcentrated at the Palogrande stadium in the city of Manizales. The 'matecaña' won the coffee axis classic 1-2 on matchday 8 of the Colombian League.

In the second minute of play came the first goal of the game, with a speed attack by the visiting team, in which Carlos Darwin Quintero He was the protagonist, distributing the ball and then capturing a rebound to score the 0-1 score.

At minute 7 it was 0-2 with an authentic goal from Andrés Ibargüen, after assistance from Darwin Quintero, and an acrobatic finish in the white team's area. Surprise at Palogrande!

Once Caldas vs Deportivo Pereira

The match became even thanks to the push of the Once Caldas and the tranquility of Mateca for the advantage.

In the second part, Eleven He did more to close the gap, but repeatedly failed to make the final decision.

The white man from Manizales always insisted, fought, but did not reach the goal. Only until the 90th minute, when the VAR called the referee Alexander Hinestrozathe illusion arrived: a penalty taken by Dayro Moreno (90+1') and the 2-1 stoppage time.

Photo: Twitter: @oncecaldas

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

