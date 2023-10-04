It was a very good match, intense, disputed, with options in both goals, but what was talked about was the boss’s public scolding of his subordinate.

Dayro doesn’t rule here. I understand his position, here people love him, everyone loves him, they respect him, but we have to push the buttons.

Once Caldas and Independiente Medellín tied 2-2 on the most recent matchday of the Betplay II 2023 League, and what remained in memory were the complaints of the scorer Dayro Moreno to his teammates for not giving him clean passes, for not taking advantage of it, secretly for not helping him score the ten goals he needs to reach Sergio Galván as the top scorer in the local League.

It was so obvious that the technician Pedro Sarmiento publicly scolded himin the middle of the press conference: “Dayro doesn’t rule here. I understand his position, people here love him, everyone loves him, they respect him, but we have to push the buttons for him too.”

And he added: “Because Dayro Moreno is not just Once Caldas, we are in the institution and we are part of that. One day we leave and the institution continues, we are employees of a club and we have to give the maximum performance in “All aspects. This is not Dayro Moreno alone, and I love him, and everyone loves him, values ​​him and respects him, but we have to put pressure on him, he can’t go over anyone,” said the coach.

The obvious question was: wouldn’t exposing your scorer publicly make your dressing room burst? Apparently, according to what the DT himself said, Dayro accepted his mistake and even agreed with him.

“He remained calm. It’s the moment of heat. I have told him on several occasions: ‘when that happens, you go to the player, you applaud him, you advise him because that is the one who is going to give you the next pass,” said the coach in a talk with F90 from ESPN.

And he explained: “But if you discourage him and paw at him, you are not doing him any good.” He told me I was right. Let’s see if it is corrected from here on out. “I get to talk to him every day,” said the strategist in a chat with F90 from ESPN.

That will have to be verified in what is coming for Once Caldas, which is the duel against Boyacá Chicó for matchday 16 of the League. There is still the option of dreaming of qualifying for home runs, but the urgency is to add everything we can in what remains to avoid relegation. On the agenda are Junior and Santa Fe as visitors and Jaguares and América as locals. In the end it will be seen if the scorer takes it well and achieves his goals.

