Dayro could leave Once Caldas in 2024.
@oncecladas / EL TIEMPO Archive
The experienced forward still has not renewed his contract with Once Caldas.
OF
The front Dayro Moreno had a good 2023-II League season and even though Once Caldas He did not qualify for the final home runs, the scorer scored 11 goals in the round-robin phase and served to get closer to Sergio Galván Rey’s record.
However, Its continuity with Once Caldas is not defined and although a few days ago he confirmed that he was negotiating to extend his contract with the white, white, there is still no formal agreement to continue playing in 2024 with the team of his loves.
After the uncertainty surrounding the issue of its renewal, the Manizales press has begun to report that Dayro Moreno would be thinking about negotiating with another Colombian soccer club and among them is Deportivo Cali.
According to Eleven News, The Tolimense striker could leave the institution in which he has managed to make history to join the ranks of Deportivo Cali, a club that would be in talks with Dayro if his contractual relationship is not extended.
For now, we have to wait if Cali finally decides to go for the second all-time top scorer in Colombian football, but everything will depend on what Once Caldas offers the 38-year-old player.
SPORTS
With information from Futbolred.
