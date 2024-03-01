Forward Dayro Moreno is still on the lookout for Sergio Galván Rey's historical record (224 goals, the top scorer in the League), but this time he scored a blank in a very important victory for Once Caldas, who won again as a visitor, 0-1 against Deportivo Cali in Palmaseca.

Dayro had just scored the 223rd goal of his career in the League on Tuesday, when the team led by Hernán Darío Herrera surprised Millonarios and beat them 0-2 in El Campín. That day, the attacker from Chicoral (Tolima) scored Eleven's second goal from a penalty.

Dayro had two options in the first stage that he could not take advantage of. The first, when he received a terrible rejection from goalkeeper Alejandro Rodríguez: the ball bounced off his goal and went outside.

The second seemed much more favorable for him, but with time and space to resolve, he threw it out. However, Once Caldas was closer to the goal than Calo in that first stage.

The second half showed a Deportivo Cali team that grabbed the ball, but succumbed around the visiting area, without creating any risk. Rather, Jaime de la Pava's team was exposed to a counterattack that Once knew how to take advantage of.

This was Gustavo Torres' goal for Once Caldas' victory

Between the visitor's virtues and another serious mistake from the local team camehe goal for Once Caldas' victory, in the 76th minute: a rejection by Jéider Riquett found Brayan Montaño in a bad position, who was surprised by the speed of Gustavo Torres, who headed in and scored the 0-1. During the celebration, Torres took off his shirt and even his GPS and ended up being reprimanded.

Cali felt the blow and it didn't come very clearly again. But in the last few minutes there was an event that could tilt the field towards James Aguirre's goal: Torres kneed Jarlan Barrera from behind and referee Carlos Ortega gave him the second yellow card, at 89.

There were eight minutes of replacement left and Cali went ahead, whatever came out. And he was lucky that Jhon Deivy Araújo committed a handball in the area: a clear penalty. But this time, the one who dressed as a hero was James Aguirre, who stopped Andrés 'Rifle' Andrade, who was making his debut in green.

Dayro left the field in the seventh minute of replacement, replaced by Johar Mejía, and the record will have to wait, at least, until next Friday, against Envigado.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

More Sports news