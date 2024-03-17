Dayro Moreno He returned to Colombia on January 31, 2022. He came from playing in Bolivia, the poorest and baddest soccer in South America. In the Oriente Petrolero he only scored 4 goals in 17 games. He was a substitute 13 times. There, in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, some outraged fans of the team “kicked him out” of a nightclub – as he himself later told it, dying of laughter – when they saw that a bottle of whiskey was being served at his table.

Thus, when Dayro signed with Bucaramanga to return to Colombian football at the age of 36, it was easy to assume that he was returning like the elephant returns to its land, to wait for the end. But no: he returned to be reborn into what he has always been: a goal predator. He was the one who did the most in the League and with the weak Bucaramanga.

Dayro Moreno. Photo:Andrés Henao Álvarez Share

Today, after having torn off the pages of two calendars, with the white Once Caldas shirt, his first love, his always love, and with 38 years on his ID, Dayro writes his legend and it is as valid as ever. Sorry: he is current as always!

Saturday night. Minute 88 and 58 seconds. Dayro receives the ball in front of the central circle of the field, in three quarters of the field. Take the counterattack through the center. The scoreboard screams in bright lights that Deportivo Independiente Medellín has one and Once Caldas, another.

Dayro Moreno. Photo:Andrés Henao Álvarez Share

It could be the play that defines the game. Dayro doesn't stop. A teammate runs to the right and asks for a clue to receive the pass. It is a good option to give it to them to turn the score around and achieve the team's fourth straight victory.

But Dayro has his right leg locked up, hot. He continues to move forward with skill. A rival watches him from afar as he retreats. Enlarge, say the technicians. He doesn't go for it, he doesn't obstruct it, he doesn't try to take the ball away.

Dayro seems like he's hesitant. Dayro seems to be slowing down. But no: Dayro continues, he is sure and does not hesitate. He smells like gunpowder…

Dayro Moreno scores the 224th goal of his career in the League. Photo:X: @oncecaldas Share

Minute 89 and one second. Dayro has traveled about 8 meters. When it crosses the orbit of the crescent it reaches the 18 o'clock edge, and… bang! His guayo shoots itself: the 'bola-bala' snakes between the grass and the legs of the opponents until it gets into the DIM's goal.

Goal! winning goalYes, but it is more than that, it is the goal of the record, it is the goal of history, it is his 225th goal in the country, it is the goal that elevates him above all the thousands of footballers who have played football in 76 years professional in Colombia: Dayro is already the highest scorer of all and of all time.

Dayro, a footballer who is always a gunner. A guy who has never cared about what people will say. A person of character, tough and sweet words. A complete human being, of successes and failures.

Dayro Moreno Photo:Mauricio Moreno. TIME Share

A type without equal and always the same: with the strangest facial features of colors mixed as if on a painter's palette, with dyed hair that, now, tries to hide the bald head of a Franciscan brother; who puts on thick, heart-shaped plastic dark glasses, who paints each nail differently, who has been part of the neon-light show business and the candle-lit home; who dances on the field and off it, who grabs bottles in the clubs or in the stadium (like when he hugged a giant inflatable brandy advertising inflatable to make fun of everyone), when he dances while he is alive or celebrates a goal. Both things, so similar. Dayro, the free footballer who makes prudes cross themselves.

Dayro: genius and figure… and now a legend!

PS: Due to vacation, this column will not be published in the coming weeks. Greetings to all.

MELUK TELLS HIM

GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS EDITOR

@MelukLeCuenta

