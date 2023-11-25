You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Dayro could leave Once Caldas in 2024.
@oncecladas / EL TIEMPO Archive
Dayro could leave Once Caldas in 2024.
The footballer would have already made his final decision.
Dayro Moreno He had a good BetPlay 2023-II League season with Once Caldas and despite the fact that the Manizales team did not qualify for home runs, the scorer scored 11 goals in the round-robin that helped him get closer to the historical record of Sergio Galván Rey .
After finishing the season, Dayro Moreno’s future was unknown and a few weeks ago he had been linked to teams such as Deportivo Cali, who apparently wanted him for his project in 2024, but the forward has decided to give priority to the renewal with the white jersey.
Dayro made it clear in an interview with Caracol Radio that he will continue playing for the team of his soul and the signing of a contract is close to happening.
“I have already arranged conditions, and I will continue two more seasons in the team I love. “I just need to sign the contract, but I’m staying, it’s a fact.”said Dayro Moreno.
In this way, Dayro Moreno will continue in Once Caldas until 2025 and with his guaranteed participation in the League, the forward could set an important goal record, as he is seven behind Galván Rey.
