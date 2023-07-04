Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Dayro Moreno causes a furor in the networks with his extravagant 'look'

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 4, 2023
in Sports
0
Close


Close

The Colombian attacker wore a particular outfit.

Dayro Morenothe idol attacker of Once Caldas, does not lose detail when it comes to showing himself in public, with each particular outfit that causes furor among his followers.

Dayro is once again in the news on the networks because of his ‘look’. The Once Caldas forward published a photo in which he wears colored shoes, nails painted in different shades and psychedelic glasses.

His outfit aroused many comments among the fans of the white team, who celebrate the personality of the striker.

In addition, the forward appears in a video in which he sings songs alluding to Once Caldas at a party with fans, for which he received the greatest affection from the fans of the white team.

Dayro gets ready to face a new season in which He aspires to be a protagonist once again with his goals.

