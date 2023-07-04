Dayro Moreno causes a furor in the networks with his extravagant ‘look’

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Dayro Moreno.
Dayro Moreno.
The Colombian attacker wore a particular outfit.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Dayro Morenothe idol attacker of Once Caldas, does not lose detail when it comes to showing himself in public, with each particular outfit that causes furor among his followers.
Dayro is once again in the news on the networks because of his ‘look’. The Once Caldas forward published a photo in which he wears colored shoes, nails painted in different shades and psychedelic glasses.
His outfit aroused many comments among the fans of the white team, who celebrate the personality of the striker.
In addition, the forward appears in a video in which he sings songs alluding to Once Caldas at a party with fans, for which he received the greatest affection from the fans of the white team.
Dayro gets ready to face a new season in which He aspires to be a protagonist once again with his goals.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Dayro #Moreno #furor #networks #extravagant
Leave a Reply