Dayro Moreno knew that he was not going to fail, that this was the game of record, of consecration, of history. Once Caldas' match against Medellín was coming to an end, it seemed like a 1-1 tie, Dayro was desperate for the goal, until the ball was left at his feet, he faked twice and kicked to score a historic goal: the 225th of his counts in Colombian soccer. He is the top scorer.

Dayro waited until the 89th minute. Or it was life and destiny that made him wait, for his score to arrive, in the middle of Atanasio Girardot, to come back, to give his team the victory and to remain in the books.

Dayro hit the ball at an angle, with precision, with his sights set on the net, as he always does, with that scoring efficiency that identifies him. Dayro certified his record with a nice goal, and then came the overflowing celebration, his own, the Once Caldas fans, and his teammates.

The attacker born in Chicoral started running to the side, amidst hugs and screams, and there were tears and there was emotion. Because Dayro is the top scorer.

Then they gave him a white t-shirt with the number 225, a t-shirt that was saved and was not going to be kept waiting. He already surpassed Sergio Galvan Reythe other historic striker of Once, who stayed at 224.

With the final whistle he saw the lack of control. Dayro jumping, letting his tears come out while the numerous Once fans chanted his name in the Atanasio Girardot stands.

This is how he scored his 225 goals

Dayro Moreno. Photo:Andrés Henao Álvarez

Play in motion

181

Penalty

40

Free shot

4

Right

155

Head

40

Left handed

29

Buttock

1

The rivals

Pereira

17

Tolima

16

Medellin

14

Millionaires

13

Patriots

12

Boyacá Chicó

eleven

National

eleven

Oil Alliance

10

Junior

10

Santa Fe

10

Huila

9

Grass

9

Quindío

9

Envigado

9

Golden Eagles

8

Cali

8

Royal Cartagena

7

America

6

Bucaramanga

6

Cucuta

6

Once Caldas

6

Jaguars

5

Equity

4

Cupcake

4

Cortuluá

3

Strength

1

Lions

1

In which stadiums did he score:

Big stick

67

Atanasio Girardot

43

El Campin

3. 4

Alfonso Lopez

13

Hernán Ramírez Villegas

10

Roberto Melendez

10

Manuel Murillo Toro

6

South Stadium Park

6

Pascual Guerrero

6

Daniel Villa Zapata

5

The independence

4

General Santander

3

Arturo Cumplido Sierra

2

Centenary

2

Ditaires

2

Guillermo Plazas Alcid

2

Jaime Moron

2

Freedom

2

Metropolitan Roof

2

Alberto Grisales

1

Álvaro Gómez (Floridablanca)

1

October twelve

1

Jaraguay

1

What technicians did he mark them with?

Juan Carlos Osorio

25

Juan Manuel Lillo

24

Jaime de la Pava

22

Armando Osma

18

Hernan Torres

16

Pedro Sarmiento

16

Jorge Almiron

fifteen

Santiago Escobar

fifteen

Reinaldo Rueda

14

Hernán Dario Herrera

13

Luis Fernando Montoya

8

Juan Carlos Bedoya

7

Jose Eugenio Hernandez

6

Alexis Garcia

5

Hubert Bodhert

5

Carlos Alberto Valencia

3

Victor Luna

3

Diego Corredor

2

Eduardo Cruz

2

Jorge Ramoa

2

Nestor Craviotto

2

Elkin Soto

1

Pompilio Paez

1

Which archers did he score?

Alejandro Otero

10

David Gonzalez

10

José Fernando Cuadrado

10

Leandro Castellanos

6

Alexis Marquez

5

Jaime Bran Gomez

5

Julián Viáfara

5

Luis Fernandez

5

Aldair Quintana

4

Alvaro Montero

4

Antony Silva

4

Edigson Velasquez

4

Gaston Pezzuti

4

Kevin Mier

4

Luis Alberto Estacio

4

Nicholas Vikonis

4

Sebastian Viera

4

Victor Hugo Soto

4

Wilder Mosquera

4

Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo

3

Camilo Vargas

3

Didier Muñoz

3

Diego Novoa

3

Ernesto Hernandez

3

German Caffa

3

Harlen Castillo

3

Hugo Tuberquia

3

Jose Luis Chunga

3

Milton Patiño

3

Pier Luigi Grazziani

3

Ricardo Jerez

3

Roger Caicedo

3

Wílmar Santiago Londono

3

Augustine Julio

2

Andres Saldarriaga

2

Carlos Bejarano

2

Carlos Chavez

2

Carlos Mosquera

2

Carlos perez

2

Diego Martinez

2

James Aguirre

2

Janer Serpa

2

Joel Silva

2

Jorge Luis Baron

2

Jose David Contreras

2

Juan Ángel Obelar

2

Juan Daniel Espitia

2

Luis Erney Vasquez

2

Oscar Castro

2

Osvaldo Ramon Cabral

2

Pablo Andrés Mina

2

Sergio Martinez

2

William Cuesta

2

Williams Buenaños

2

Alejandro Botero

1

Alexander Dominguez

1

Arled Cadavid

1

Bréiner Castillo

1

Christian Vargas

1

Daniel Velez

1

Eder Chaux

1

Fabian Carabali

1

Faryd Mondragon

1

Geovanni Banguera

1

Jefferson Martinez

1

John Figueroa

1

Joan Felipe Parra

1

Johan Wallens

1

John Jairo Rincón

1

Jorge Ivan Soto

1

José Pablo Burtovoy

1

Juan Camilo Arturo

1

Juan Camilo Chaverra

1

Juan Carlos González

1

Juan Carlos Mosquera

1

Juan David Valencia

1

Juan Francisco Hirigoyen

1

Juan Pablo Ramirez

1

Léider Barandica

1

Libis Arenas

1

Lucero Alvarez

1

Luis Alfonso Hurtado

1

Luis Delgado

1

Luis Enrique Martínez

1

Miguel Solis

1

Nahuel Losada

1

Neto Volpi

1

Rafael Dudamel

1

Ramiro Sanchez

1

Robinson Zapata

1

Salvador Ichazo

1

Sergio Migliaccio

1

Williers Valencia

1

Wuilker Faríñez

1

Yasser David Chavez

1

golden boots

2007-II 16 goals Once Caldas

2010-II 16 goals Once Caldas

2013-II 16 millionaire goals

2014-I 13 millionaire goals

2017-I 14 goals National

2017-II 11 goals National

2022-I 13 goals Bucaramanga

Games played 460

Minutes played 35,866

Scoring frequency: one goal every 159.4 minutes

DATA: JOSÉ ORLANDO ASCENCIO