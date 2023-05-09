Publisher Leonardo Interactive and development studio Invader Studios have announced via press release the release date officer of Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle: on August 30, 2023. Also on May 11, 2023, a demos for PC, so that everyone can try it in advance.

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle will be available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S, PS4 and Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch version will arrive at a later time, on a date yet to be determined.

If you want more information about the game, read our recent play of Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, where we wrote: “We really liked the demo of Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle. Playing it, we felt that the developers have reached a maturity and that since Daymare: 1998 have grown a lot in awareness and in the ability to manage a survival horror, also adding something unique like the Frost Grip which, if well used for the whole experience, can only do him good. if the excellent impressions we had will be confirmed with the final version.”