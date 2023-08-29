Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle it shows itself with the inevitable launch trailerwhich illustrates the characteristics of the interesting survival horror developed by the Italian team Invader Studios, available starting tomorrow on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, with the Nintendo Switch version arriving later.
Announced in May 2021, Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle narratively stands as a prequel compared to the events of Daymare: 1998, bringing to the screen a similar but improved system from every point of view.
We tried it by hand
As you recall, we tried Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle a few months ago, when we were faced with a real evolution of the previous episode of the series, and not only in terms of technical realization.
The developers have indeed introduced in the gameplay the Frost Grip mechanics, a device that we can use in the game to launch freezing spheres and therefore interact with the scenario in an unprecedented way, both during fights and during puzzles.
