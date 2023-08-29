Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle it shows itself with the inevitable launch trailerwhich illustrates the characteristics of the interesting survival horror developed by the Italian team Invader Studios, available starting tomorrow on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, with the Nintendo Switch version arriving later.

Announced in May 2021, Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle narratively stands as a prequel compared to the events of Daymare: 1998, bringing to the screen a similar but improved system from every point of view.