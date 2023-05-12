As promised in recent days, Invader Studios has published on Steam there demos playable and completely free of charge Daymare: 1994 Sandcastlehis new survival horror, prequel to Daymare: 1998.

Unfortunately there are no demos for the Xbox and PlayStation versions. So, if you are waiting to be able to play the full title on August 30, 2023 but want to try it first, all you have to do is go to the Steam page of Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, scroll to the demo banner and click Download. Of course, you must have an active and unrestricted Steam account to download it.

To have more information on the game, we refer you to our tried of Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, in which we wrote:

We really liked the Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle demo. Trying it, it seemed to us that the developers have reached their maturity and that since Daymare: 1998 they have grown a lot in awareness and in the ability to manage a survival horror, also adding something unique like the Frost Grip which, if well used for the whole experience will do him good. Be that as it may, we’ll see if the excellent impressions we had will be confirmed with the final version.