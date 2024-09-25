Having reached this particular time of year, there is only one question that we continue to ask ourselves every day. When will the return of thesolar time and how should we move the hands of our clock this time?

Time change

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Daylight Saving Time: Everything You Need to Know

Often the time change It is a topic that fascinates and intrigues, even if not everyone is aware of what lies behind this story. In fact, solar time has ancient origins, dating back to 1784, when it was first proposed by Benjamin Franklin.

Solar time

At first the whole thing was rejected, but later William Willett He managed to get this proposal approved, pointing out how it could save money in the energy sector.‘energy.

The introduction related to the time change, however, officially took place only in 1916, when it was Germany that carved out this possibility. Since then it has been something usual that concerns us about twice a year.

When and how will the return to daylight saving time occur?

At this point it seems quite obvious to ask when the solar time will be restored. According to what was agreed, we should move the hands of our clocks between Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th October. In most cases, we will only have to worry about moving manual clocks and alarms, while cell phones and all other devices will make this change completely automatically.

Clock

This time too, all European countries will have to move the clocks back one hour, more precisely from 3 am to 2 am. This system will then remain in force until March 30, 2025 when, instead, we will have to move the clock hands forward one hour for the return of thedaylight saving time. This system is really very important as regards the topic of energy savingWe are talking about a saving of approximately 170,000 tons of carbon dioxide in just one semester.