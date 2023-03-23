Next weekend will be wetter and colder than we were used to in the past few days. And that while summer time starts.

The weather models do not indicate that the sun will get much space in the coming days. Over our country, a thick cloud cover will regularly give way to milder weather. But on Thursday there is a chance of strong showers locally, especially inland. Most of the sun shines in the northwest.

For the time being, ‘summertastic’ is still out. “The temperature is still reasonable on Saturday,” says Wouter van Bernebeek Weather plaza. However, quite a few showers can take place. “On Sunday we will have to deal with cold air. During the day the temperature drops so much that it will freeze that night.” This weekend it will therefore remain changeable with showers that can sometimes be fierce with thunder and hail.



Sunny and terrace weather is therefore not an option. There is a greater chance that we will see hail and wet snow. It will also remain around 5 or 6 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. “That is too cold for this time of year,” says Van Bernebeek. “But that was last year.”

From Thursday we will also have to deal with a strong wind. Showers can then unpack hard with thunder and strong gusts of wind. ,, On Saturday that can result in heavy wind gusts of up to 90 kilometers per hour. That will not cause a lot of misery, but it will still be a strong wind.” A bright spot? The temperature may rise again later in the week. See also Hockey Joni Mäkinen's dream of a Finland-Sweden final will not come true, but he may still enter the market

When exactly does summer time start? And should the clock go forward or back an hour? You read it here.