ZHundreds of clocks in the palaces of the British royal family have to be changed this weekend to mark the start of summer time. There are in the official residences of King Charles III. (75) more than 1,600 clocks, including music boxes, astronomical clocks and miniature clocks, the PA news agency reported, citing the Royal Collection Trust.

Windsor Castle alone houses 450 watches. At Buckingham Palace and St. James's Palace in London there are 350. At the British King's official residence in Scotland, Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, there are 50.

According to PA, three restorers are responsible for the change and are using the weekend for this. British Summer Time (BST) begins at 1am this Sunday, when clocks move forward one hour.

In Germany and most European countries, the clocks are set forward from 2 o'clock to 3 o'clock. This means that Central European Summer Time (CEST) begins again. The aim of the time change, which was reintroduced in 1980, is to make better use of daylight brightness.

While some people are annoyed about a “stolen hour” of sleep, others are happy about a welcome sign of spring. Debates about the meaning and purpose of the measure are certain to occur twice a year. Summer time ends again in autumn when the clocks go back from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m. on October 27th.

The Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) in Braunschweig is responsible for disseminating legal time in Germany. It ensures that radio clocks, station clocks and many industrial clocks are supplied with the legal time via a long-wave transmitter called “DCF77” in Mainflingen near Frankfurt.