In the night of this Sunday, summer time began again. At 2 a.m. the clocks were set forward one hour to 3 a.m. The night in Germany and most countries in Europe is one hour shorter.

The aim of the time change, which was reintroduced in 1980, is to make better use of daylight brightness and save energy. However, according to critics, the savings effects are small, and some people also complain about temporary health problems such as sleep disorders.

While some people are annoyed by a “stolen hour” of sleep, others are happy about longer, bright evenings. Debates about the meaning and purpose of the measure are certain to occur twice a year.

There has been discussion in the European Union for a long time about abolishing the time change. However, there is no agreement in sight so far and the issue is on hold. However, a joint approach is important in order to avoid a patchwork quilt.

Normal time will return to normal from the end of October

Summer time ends again in autumn when the clocks go back from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m. on October 27th.

The Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) in Braunschweig is responsible for disseminating legal time in Germany. It ensures that radio clocks, station clocks and many industrial clocks are supplied with the legal time via a long-wave transmitter called “DCF77” in Mainflingen near Frankfurt.