Daylight saving time At the weekend, summer time will be switched again, although the initiative was to abandon the movement of clock hands.

According to the initiative, summer time was to be abandoned this year. The relocation of the clocks could end in 2023 at the earliest. Negotiations are currently at a standstill, says Maria Rautavirta, Director of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Saturday and on the night between Sunday, summer time is changed. This means moving the clocks one hour forward on Sunday morning.

According to the initiative, the transfer of watch hands was to be abandoned in 2021. However, it will continue for at least several more years.

Head of Unit Maria Rautavirta the Ministry of Transport and Communications says the relocation could be abandoned in 2023 at the earliest.

“But it’s not situational information but a hypothesis. If decisions were reached here little by little, it would be early, given the transition period. At the moment, however, the negotiations are at a standstill, ”says Rautavirta.

Finland has been moving away from moving watches forward at the level of the Head of State and the European Parliament for a long time. In Finland, a parliamentary debate on the subject took place as early as 2017, when the citizens’ initiative called for summer time to be abandoned.

In 2018, the European Commission proposed that the bi-annual time shift be abolished uniformly throughout the European Union. In the spring of 2019, the European Parliament voted to end the transfer. However, the proposal has stalled, pending consideration by the Council. The position of the member states is still being formed.

The coronavirus pandemic has also played a part in the delay, Rautavirta said in October 2020. The decision would affect several industries, such as tourism and aviation, and would bring a lot of additional work, he said.

According to the Iron Stream, the pandemic may have given some countries a good reason to postpone the matter non-urgently.

“Many countries do not prioritize this.”

According to a recent ministry release, the issue has not even been on the agenda during this spring’s Portuguese EU presidency. Portugal will hold the Presidency of the Council of the EU from 1 January to 30 June. June.

“Finland has had a co-ordination discussion with the other Nordic countries and summarized them on the basis of the Nordic Council. In this situation, we really can’t do anything but wait, ”says Rautavirta.

Healthand Welfare (THL) has suggestedthat Finland would remain in permanent normal time. A permanent normal time would mean that in March the clocks would not be moved towards summer.

The rationale is, among other things, that bright mornings and dim evenings would help synchronize the internal clock. It would promote falling asleep and could also lead to a better night’s sleep.