In 2010, a television program was surprised by the development of Dayiro Castañeda, He was only five years old, because his dance steps at a music concert caught the attention of the entire audience watching the show. After that, the boy participated in a space contest hosted by Raúl Romero, then appeared with Miguel ‘Chato’ Barraza and even came to the show Mr. Francisco.

As the years went by, the boy gained a lot of popularity among viewers when he debuted in the series ‘My love the wachiman‘, whose production was directed by Michelle Alexander. In 2013, Dayiro Castaneda He was summoned to participate in ‘Asu mare’ and, since then, the promising young actor gradually distanced himself from Peruvian television.

Why did Dayiro Castañeda distance himself from television?

After being away from the small screen for many years, the missing program ‘En boca de todos’ invited Dayiro Castaneda to the set of América TV. At that time, in 2021, the young man revealed that he was 16 years old and that he was in another facet of his life. Likewise, he told the reason that led him to distance himself from the cameras and reflectors.

“After having recorded television series, novels, and movies, I am grateful for that opportunity that served as a learning experience for me. Talking with my parents, we got to the point where One can have a lot of talent, but without preparation one cannot have the knowledge to grow as an artist. So that’s where “I decide to get away from television a little to study what I like: music.”expressed the artist to the América TV cameras.

After his debut in acting, Dayiro Castañeda participated in other national productions. Photo: América TV

In that same line, Dayiro Castaneda He invited his followers to visit his YouTube channel, where they would not only find his current videos with some covers of romantic music, but also the children’s songs he performed as a child.

