Daycare | The closure of Helsinki’s playgrounds brought emotions to the surface in families: “throwing away”

Helsinki’s decision to close the afternoon activities of playgrounds in the spring has made parents calm down.

Helsinki the city’s decision to close almost forty playgrounds for the entire spring has been criticized in harsh words on social media.

Even the single parent of a first-grader doesn’t understand the decision Niina Mäkeläinen. He finds the closing of the city’s playgrounds shocking.

Mäkeläinen, who lives in Kumpula, says that he has no place where his child can spend the afternoons after the India playground closes.

There are no alternatives in the area. According to him, for example, the private afternoon club operating at the school is already full.

“Not all children can fit there, and the schedule is really tight. This is a waste.”

Mother worries how the first-grader who goes to school in Käpylä will survive the trips home. On the way to the playground, you have to cross the busy Koskelantie, which has several lanes in different directions and has a bike path in the middle.

Until now, the employees of the playground have picked up the children from school, says Mäkeläinen.

According to him, the family has now started to practice being home alone in such a way that the child comes home about half an hour before his mother.

“The child is nervous to be alone here in the dark. If you can’t find a place, he should be at home for about five hours alone with his cell phone. This messes up our whole everyday life.”

Mäkeläinen understands that kindergartens need more staff, but he thinks the problem cannot be solved at the expense of other children.

He fears that society will later pay for the problems caused by the reduction of children’s afternoon activities, when thousands of children are left to drift alone.

“For example, cases of bullying have been reduced in the afternoon club. They are actively addressed there,” says Mäkeläinen.

When she told her child about the closure of the playground, she started crying.

“The kids love being there. They have a nice group, and the children are attached to the instructors.”

Helsinki director of education and training Fairy tale Järvenkallas says that he understands the feelings of the townspeople in a difficult situation. He emphasizes that the decision would not have been made unless it was absolutely necessary.

The background is a shortage of early childhood education staff. It is now being fixed by moving employees from playgrounds to daycare centers.

The city offers two types of afternoon activities for schoolchildren: open and statutory. Now the surgeries are done for the open afternoon activity.

Järvenkallas urges the guardians of children in open afternoon activities to now apply for a statutory afternoon activity place close to home.

Are there enough places for everyone in the afternoon activities?

The city is constantly working to get more operators, Järvenkallas answers.

According to him, the city does not put children in an unequal position, because not all families have applied for a statutory afternoon activity place.

According to Järvenkallas, the place has been given to all those who have applied for a place.