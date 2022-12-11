Daycare | “Mammoth problem” – For politicians, the decision to close Helsinki’s playgrounds came as a surprise

Helsinki decided to close the playgrounds for the entire spring season in order to get staff for early childhood education. The decision came as a surprise to politicians.

“First the idea is that we have failed in a massive way to get enough personnel for early childhood education”, says the city councilor Sini Korpinen (cook).

Korpinen is a member of the Board of Education, but he heard about the city’s decision only a few hours before it was made public.

The city of Helsinki announced on Thursday that 39 playgrounds will be closed until June. Playground staff will be transferred to early childhood education units to make up for staff shortages.

With the decision, a thousand first and second graders will be left without morning and afternoon activities.

A raven understand the decision, because the situation in early childhood education is acute. According to Korpinen, this is one symptom of the personnel crisis in the industry, but the problem should not be transferred to schoolchildren’s afternoon activities.

“The parents have been alarmed. We should now have a firm plan on how to maintain the operation of the playgrounds,” says Korpinen.

Korpinen himself hopes that the operators of the third sector will soon be brought to the same table to consider how the playground operations could be run in the spring.

“I see that organizations and sports clubs should be reviewed now. Churches should also be considered, even if not everyone is warm to it. I believe that in this situation an agreement would be reached”, says Korpinen.

The chairman of the Helsinki green council group also hopes for help from the third sector Reetta Vanhanen.

“Many families in Helsinki do not have a safety net, and playgrounds and afternoon activities have essentially fixed it. Now we need companies, organizations and churches to join in,” says Vanhanen.

Next autumn worries the deputy mayor of education and training Nasima Razmyaria (sd) right now. He calls the long-standing recruitment challenges a “mammoth problem”.

“An even more difficult situation awaits in the fall, with dozens of workers missing from early childhood education. It must be resolved already in the spring,” says Razmyar.

Razmyar believes that with the help of third sector operators, the playground operations can be restored to their former state at least partially in the coming spring. According to Razmyar, organizations and other actors will be met from the beginning of the week.

Razmyar demands a decent remuneration for workers who move from playgrounds to early childhood education positions.

“Employees at playgrounds have to stretch. They deserve significant compensation for this,” says Razmyar.

The Left Alliance chairman of the council group Mia Haglund fears whether all staff members will accept the transfer from playgrounds to early childhood education.

In addition to that, Haglund is worried about how Helsinki’s goal of being a child-friendly city is being realized now.

“How do families experience Helsinki at the moment, when the price of housing is high and the service level is deteriorating?”

All the politicians pointed out that the long-standing staff shortage in early childhood education cannot be solved by the city’s measures alone.

Deputy Mayor Razmyar described the current actions as a “band-aid” that will be used until the industry is made attractive again and training places are sufficient.