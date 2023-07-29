The results of the autopsy are awaited, which are essential for understanding what happened to the 18-month-old child who died in daycare

The very sad event took place yesterday, July 28, in a nursery school in Calatabiano, a municipality in the city of Catania. A 18 month old baby she lost her life before the eyes of her teachers. He fell ill and started having respiratory distress.

One of the nursery school teachers realized what was happening and immediately raised the alarm. Before long, she’s healthcare professionals of 118 reached the facility and tried to save the 18-month-old baby’s life. They immediately realized that his condition was serious and asked the intervention of an air ambulance. The medical vehicle reached the nursery school in a few minutes, the paramedics tried to revive the minor for more than an hour, but in the end they were forced to surrender. There was nothing more to do.

The prosecutor investigates the death of the 18-month-old child

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Catania intervened on the matter and has opened an investigation file. We will now have to wait for the results of the autopsy, placed on the body of the little one, to find out the certain cause of death. It will also be essential to reconstruct the dynamics of the events that occurred in the nursery and establish how much time elapsed between the child’s illness and the call to 118.

What happened shocked everyone and in a few hours the news spread on the web, leaving bitterness and pain in everyone’s heart.

It is suspected that he was struck by a respiratory crisis, but only the results of the autopsy examination will shed light on the unexpected death. Law enforcement officers will also listen to teachers and all those present at the nursery. Everyone is incredulous in front of such a tragedy. A child of only 18 months, who lost his life unexpectedly and who won’t be able to grow up and find his way. The community has rallied to immense pain of his family.