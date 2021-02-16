North Rhine-Westphalia is immediately restricting the relaxation of the corona for daycare centers. Children and parents have to be prepared for a lot – an overview.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: The daycare centers in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) are supposed to reopen on February 22nd.

Because of Covid-19, there are still strict restrictions for children and parents instead of easing.

An overview of the corona rules for the NRW daycare centers.

Munich / Düsseldorf – The insidious corona virus does not spare a normal life for the smallest of society.

Virologists, other experts and, in particular, politicians agree: if the corona crisis is to be eased, children and schoolchildren should come first. North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), the largest federal state with its 17.9 million inhabitants, had announced extensive openings of daycare centers for 22nd February.

But the exact interpretation of the Corona rules for daycare centers in North Rhine-Westphalia is now promptly causing disillusionment. Family Minister Joachim Stamp (FDP) announced the restrictions on the easing this Tuesday afternoon in Düsseldorf.

Merkur.de provides an overview:

Restrictions on the relaxation: Corona rules for daycare centers in North Rhine-Westphalia from February 22nd

The childcare offer in daycare centers in North Rhine-Westphalia will initially be reduced by ten hours per week.

Children are only allowed to be looked after in specific groups in daycare centers.

Sick children are not allowed to be brought to day care centers – for example, not even if they have a slight cold.

There will be no unrestricted regular operation in the day-care centers – as long as the educators are not vaccinated and / or the infection rate subsides completely.

Employees of the daycare centers are granted the right to be tested regularly for Corona.

Coronavirus in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW): Hundreds of infected teachers from daycare centers

As the Kölner Express writes, 590 cases of infected educators have been reported to the authorities since the beginning of 2021. The Covid-19 rules for daycare centers remain strict, although North Rhine-Westphalia is approaching a 7-day incidence of 50.

And the hopes of many parents for more relief in the pandemic are likely to fizzle out. (pm)