Daycare | A daycare center in Helsinki did a special trick: It demanded money from the parents, even though it didn’t take care of the children

The Pilke daycare center in Ruskeasu charged families with daycare fees, even though it was closed due to a strike in the private social service industry on the 23rd-24th. May. According to the emeritus professor of labor law, it is clear that this should not be the case.

2.7. 18:34

Helsinki The families of children attending the Pilke daycare center in Ruskeasu were charged early childhood education fees for the period when the daycare center was closed due to the strike. A parent will tell you about it Tuomas Waheebwhose two preschool-age children attended Ruskeasuo daycare center Pilke Taikamaata.

The strike of the private social service industry closed all units of the private Pilke daycare center 23.–24. May. The daycare company has almost two hundred daycare centers in Finland.

Case has raised questions among the parents of children attending Ruskeasuo’s Pilke kindergarten. Last month, some of the families contacted the Ruskeasuo daycare center and asked for a refund of the fees for the period when the daycare center was closed due to the strike.

At the end of May, the parents received a joint response from the Ruskeasuo Pilke kindergarten, according to which there is no intention of refunding the fees. HS has seen the answer that came through the Daisy information system.

According to the answer, there is no intention to refund the day care fees for the two strike days in May, even though the day care center was unable to offer day care to the children. According to it, the daycare fees are not refunded, because the daycare had incurred daily expenses even when it was closed.

According to the daycare center, it was a so-called force majeure situation. This means a completely unexpected situation for which companies cannot do anything and for which they could not have prepared in any way.

Waheeb’s family also approached the daycare for compensation. The family got a refund as a result of several contacts, even though it was strictly refused at first. The refund was given after weeks. According to Waheeb, the kindergarten’s justification was that there was no mention of a force majeure situation in their contract.

Pilke kindergartens executive director Nina Pelkonen commented on the response received by the parents of Ruskeasuo’s Pilke kindergarten, but only barely. Pelkonen pleads that he cannot discuss contract matters of individual customers in public.

“We comply with the agreements we have made with our customers,” he states.

Pilke daycare centers have 180 daycare centers across Finland, all of which were closed on May 23-24. From this period, early childhood education fees have reportedly also been billed in other units of Pilke daycare centers.

The charging of day care fees on strike days has depended on the agreements concluded with the families, Pelkonen replies.

“We have numerous different contracts that we have signed in different years and with different families”, he describes the contracts on a general level.

According to him, the day care fees have been reimbursed during the strike only to the families to whom they are supposed to be reimbursed according to the contract.

Scared is tight-lipped about the details of the agreements between Pilke kindergartens and families.

For example, he does not evaluate what kind of contracts Pilke daycare centers usually conclude with customer families. He also does not comment on whether the contracts they sign usually contain a mention of the strike or compensations during it.

The daycare chain has received “some” contacts from families regarding refunds for daycare fees on strike days, Pelkonen says. He apologizes for the trouble caused by the strike to the families.

Pilke daycare centers have 180 daycare centers across Finland.

Employment law professor emeritus Seppo Koskinen wonders about the kindergarten’s procedure regarding daycare fees on strike days. According to him, it is clear that the daycare center should not charge daycare fees during the strike.

“When you cannot offer services as an entrepreneur, then you cannot charge,” he sums up.

He also considers the various agreements signed with customer families of Pilke daycare centers to be special, based on which some families get a refund and some don’t. According to him, customers should be treated equally.

“Without a doubt, they should harmonize the practice,” says Koskinen.

Koskinen does not consider the answer given to the parents of the Pilke kindergartens to be justified, according to which the strike was an overwhelming or unpredictable situation for the kindergarten, a so-called force majeure situation.

According to Koskinen, the strike in the private social service industry was a predictable event that was announced in advance. The labor dispute was negotiated on behalf of private daycare centers, including Pilke daycare centers. At the center of the dispute was trade unions and the employer side have different opinions on wage increases.

I will according to the fact that the daycare center loses daycare fees can be seen as part of the labor struggle in the private social service sector.

“It is about our own employer’s organization, which negotiates and does not immediately reach an agreement with the other party. When your own organization does not agree to a solution, its members also have to see it as, for example, the loss of day care fees,” explains Koskinen.

The negotiation result obtained in the labor dispute was approved on June 13. The private social service sector was threatened with new strikes during Midsummer week, but they were cancelled.

Seppo Koskinen, professor emeritus of labor law

Brown face Many of the parents of children who attend daycare centers have demanded daycare fees back during the strike, but not nearly all of them, says Waheeb.

The background may be that some parents find it easier to pay the daycare fee in full, instead of taking a stand against Pilke daycare centers’ decision. In Helsinki, the fee for full-time early childhood education is a few hundred euros per month.

Waheeb is also of the opinion that it is not a very significant sum in terms of money. “It’s more about the principle,” he sums up.

Read more: The strike in the private social service industry has begun