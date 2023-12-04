Dayanita and his partner were in the eye of the storm after it was broadcast, live and on national television, compromising videos of the popular Topito along with another woman. The event generated indignation from the comic actress, who even hinted that the comedian would no longer be part of her life; However, a photo would corroborate that the former member of ‘JB en ATV’ I would have forgiven him already.

Did Dayanita forgive Topito?

“I think he already died”said Dayanita when asked about her partner Mole. With that message, she implied that she was quite disappointed in her boyfriend after seeing the ampay. However, despite everything, she assured that she will continue forward: “I plan to continue calmly with my life. Everyone makes their own decisions (…) For my part, I continue working. “They are all treacherous”he stated.

Topito and Dayanita shine together after ampay. Photo: Instagram

It is not known if Dayanita and Topito were able to recover their relationship. So far, no one has spoken out; However, a photo together could confirm that the actress forgave him. In the snapshot, the comedian is seen simulating a surprised face while Mole makes another face.

Who is Topito, Dayanita’s partner?

The real name of ‘Topito’ is Carlos Juniora young man native of Piura of 26 years and father of two children. The comedian left his home to give shows in the Chabuca Granda mall and, thus, earn a space in the world of comedians under the stage name of Topito. Later, he became one of the comic figures on national television.

How did Dayanita and Topito meet?

Dayanita, like Topito, also had her acting beginnings in the Chabuca Granda Mall; Therefore, it is believed that both Chollywood personalities met there.

