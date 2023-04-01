One against one. After the comic actress Dayanita announced her departure from the humorous space “JB en ATV” through an unofficial statement, it was learned that her new participation in the digital space “The House of Comedy” It will take place on the same date and time as the television program by Jorge Benavides, who is also a comedian, so they will apparently compete for the largest number of viewers. What did the producer of the Benavides competition say about Dayanita?

In an interview with a local media, Koki Santa Cruz, director and producer of “The House of Comedy”spoke about Dayanita and her future as a humorous actress and indicated that she is currently sad about her departure from “JB on ATVs”; but that, despite this, he continues to go to work daily, since he maintains a contract and that he is about to renew it with Ponce Producciones.

Dayanita currently makes up “La casa de la comedia”. Photo: YouTube/The House of Comedy

Will Dayanita enter another television program?

Regarding his entry to work for another channel, Santa Cruz specified that it is Dayanita’s responsibility to inform him: “I couldn’t tell you that, Dayana is very reserved on those issues.. To be honest, every producer would like to work with her, she has talent and people love her, we are happy with her, ”he said.

Dayanita announced that she withdrew from the humorous space of ATV led by Jorge Benavides. Photo: capture Instagram

“The house of comedy” would compete with “JB en ATV”

Regarding the competition for viewers of “La casa de la comedia”, the producer of Ponce Producciones adds that They broadcast skits on the same day and time as the Jorge Benavides program: “Yes, it can be said that yes, our humor is familiar. A few weeks ago we started putting out two more skits on Saturdays in prime time,” she said.

Dayanita will enter “La casa de la comedia”, confirmed the producer of Ponce Producciones. Photo: capture Instagram

What comedians make up “The House of Comedy”?

The program, which is broadcast daily through social networks, brings together different comic actors such as Danny Rosales, Dayanita, ChikiplumJefferson Vásquez, the ‘Soly’ Carlos Cardozo, Alfredo Guadalupe, known as the “crazy humor”, Manuel Quilca, the “Cholo Peter”, Víctor Astete, Samir Gutiérrez, Milechi, Pepino, among others.

Dayanita is in the cast of “La casa de la comedia”. Photo: capture Instagram

Dayanita was fired from “JB en ATV”?

The news came that Dayanita had committed a serious mistake in “JB en ATV”, she would not have answered calls from producer Jorge Benavides to coordinate the rehearsals of the comedy show. According to Alfredo Benavides, she was sanctioned for indiscipline.

“I am the spokesperson for the program and I must clarify that Miss Dayanita was not on the program last Saturday because she committed an act of indiscipline and was sanctioned. I think she is the most appropriate person to acknowledge and say what the act was,” she told Trome.

Alfredo Benavides clarifies Dayanita’s situation in “JB en ATV”. Photo: Composition/GLR/Dayanita/Instagram

Will Uchulú take Dayanita’s place in “JB en ATV”?

Figures like La Uchulú and Sara Manrique have been announced as the new tails of the program “JB en ATV” after the departure of Dayanita for reasons not yet specified. Upon hearing this, the tiktoker of pucallpa He denied participating in that project.

La Uchulu denies rivalry with Dayanita. Photo: Composition LR / Instagram: La Uchulu / Dayanita Show

“I don’t know anything about the subject, about everything they say on the networks. The truth is, right now I am a little away from television, concentrating on my content on YouTube and Facebook,” express.

Dayanita launches as a cumbia singer

Dayanita He surprised his fans by commenting that he will start a new stage in his life by launching himself as a cumbia singer. Thanks to her work in various humorous programs, she now has the opportunity to venture into this area. “It is a new project that has me excited. It will be in the genre of cumbia, I feel grateful to life and to God, ”she said.