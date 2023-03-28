Dayanita He is no longer a member of the cast of “JB on ATVs”. The rumors of the dismissal of Jorge Benavides turned out to be true. The comic actress confirmed at an event that she would no longer appear on the television set of channel 9. Let us remember that a source from El Popular revealed that the producer of said program reached this decision due to the comedian’s non-compliance with rehearsals and recordings. However, there would be another reason for his dismissal and he would have to do with ‘Topito’.

Dayanita is no longer in “JB en ATV”. Photo: composition LR/ Instagram/ Diffusion

Why is “Topito” linked to the dismissal of Dayanita?

According to the source told the aforementioned outlet, Dayanita disappears when she has discussions with ‘Mole’. Let’s remember that both were romantically linked after images of both were disseminated in affectionate attitudes.

“They’ve had a fight, they’ve argued, and she gets depressed. When she gets depressed, she disconnects from the world. It’s not the first time that’s happened and JB canceled it.”, said the person close to the comic actress. However, Dayanita has not come out to confirm these statements.

Who is ‘Top’?

Carlos Junior, better known artistically as ‘Mole’, is a 25-year-old comedian from Piura and father of two children. Currently, he lives in Lima, where he does street shows as well as for the YouTube platform. In one of his presentations in the squares of the capital, he met Dayanita and they became friends. They even shared a screen on “JB en ATV” on one occasion.