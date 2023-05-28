Dayanita He stepped on the set of “El reventonazo de la Chola” again to face La Uchulú again in a hilarious improv battle. The former member of “JB on ATVs” He had the first place to launch his best verses against the famous youtuber and nothing was saved with the desire to win the duel. The traveling comic recalled the various twists and turns of her opponent in the Ernesto Pimentel program.

To finish, he launched a strong phrase that caused the surprise of his companions. “You are not at my level,” said the comedian. For her part, the prominent influencer from the jungle endorsed the negative comments that Dayanita received as a result of her controversial departure from the Jorge Benavides show.

