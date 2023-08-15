Magaly Medina revealed in his program, this August 14, that the images that he allegedly spread about Dayanita kissing a mysterious man did not really show the popular comic actress, despite the fact that, when the “Urraca” cameras approached her, she affirmed that she had almost a year of relationship with the man in the video. In addition, the real protagonists communicated with the ATV space to clarify that the woman seen in the clip is not the member of “La casa de la comedia”.

Isn’t Dayanita the one who appears in the video of ‘Magaly TV, the firm’?

The production of the program Magaly Medina she was contacted by a man named Johan, the protagonist of the video where she kissed who was said to be Dayanita. He clarified that the woman seen in the broadcast material is his partner and not the comic actress. He was very uncomfortable and said that he could send her a notarized letter, just like her current girlfriend.

“I am the person in that video. I go out with my partner who is my cohabitant. All the problem that a video caused. This circulated and came into your hands (the production), thinking that it is that girl (Dayanita). To her I am also going to send him a notarized letter, because it is harming me, my partner,” he said.

What did Dayanita say about the ampay issued by Magaly Medina?

After the controversial event, a reporter from Magaly He went back to look for the comedian to ask her why she admitted to being the one with the supposed ampay when she was not. To everyone’s surprise, the former member of “JB en ATV” hinted that she lied because she is uncomfortable that the program “Magaly TV, the firm” talks about the private lives of others

“You always interfere in everyone’s life (addressing the reporter), so you have to learn to do things well. Keep investigating,” said the comedian.

Who was the real protagonist of the ampay?

A young man named Johan contacted the program Magaly Medina and claimed to be the protagonist of the images broadcast on ATV. According to the young man, he does not know Dayanita and pointed out that the woman he appears kissing is actually his current girlfriend.

According to the man, his partner would have a resemblance to the popular comic, for which he would have been confused. Given this, he tried to contact Dayanita to confront her and ask her for an explanation for mentioning that it was her. Likewise, he did not rule out sending her a notarized letter, as he claimed that she would be causing damage to her relationship.

