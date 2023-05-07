After several days announcing it, Dayanita finally he appeared on the program “El reventonazo” and participated in the humorous sequence of “La alameda de la Chola Chabuca”, in which he did a sketch with Manolo Rojas. The scene continued its course, when the comedian reminded the actress of her departure from “JB on ATV”. As is known, the popular figure had an unexpected departure from Jorge Benavides’ television space due to constant indiscipline.

They were both playing a scene in a chicken shop, when Rojas tells him: “This is the best chicken shop in Lima, I’ll take you out of here. Don’t forget that they took you from there (“JB on ATV”).” JB’s ex-partner did not remain silent and she responded with a hint: “They did not take me out of there, I leave whenever I want.”

