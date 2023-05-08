Dayanita She seems to have left behind her controversial departure from “JB en ATV” and now she continues to focus on new projects, such as what would be her imminent entry into “El reventonazo de la Chola”. But, at the same time, the comic actress continues to appear in virtual programs right next to Pepino, who was chosen as her replacement in the Jorge Benavides show. However, the comedian ruled out having any enmity with the comedian, as has been said on social networks.

“There are people who say: ‘Oh, you must get along badly or you are envious or angry, and never.’ We are co-workers, first and foremost. We don’t have to be envious of us, ”he specified for“ On the sixth day ”. Then she clarified that she does not believe that she has been replaced: “I do not feel replaced by anyone. There will always be people better than you.

