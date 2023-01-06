Dayanita She came as a guest on Katty Villalobos’s podcast and caused a furore by revealing that a soccer player was harassing her in the past. Although she did not want to provide many details about the mysterious young man, at her insistence on giving a clue, she finally dropped a bombshell that shook the entire set. As is known, the member “JB en ATV” also caused a stir a few days ago by confessing that will open your official OnlyFans account.

The comedian gave some insight into who the player behind her was. “He is close to Jefferson Farfán” declared at first to the surprise of the host and other collaborators on the set.

Dayanita wants to have surgery and make hot content

Likewise, Dayanita revealed that she plans to have surgery, as she wants to venture into the different platforms for adults. “I plan to make a big change because it will be my final point,” she added.

Dayanita was sure and continued to declare forcefully. “I plan to open, open several erotic video channels,” she said with a smile on her face.

Dayanita: what were your other stage names and why did you use several?

Dayanita It is the artistic name by which we all know the member of “JB en ATV”; However, the comedian has had other nicknames before.

Through her social networks, the comic actress interacted with her followers and one of them asked her how her name came to be. In that sense, she replied that she does not have any special meaning and that she just happened to her on any given day.

The comedian revealed that her first name was Sandra, “hence ‘Marianita de la noche’, then ‘Lupita’ and then Jackeline,” she told a few years ago through her Instagram stories.