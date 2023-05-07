Dayanita sat down in front of Chola Chabuca and revealed everything after breaking up with Jorge Benavides. As is known, the comedian was separated for indiscipline, and then she did not return to another program. “They have told me everything, they have insulted me and, yes, sometimes I don’t read the comments it’s because it shocks me too much, this is new for me”, said the popular Dayanita at the beginning. In addition, she made it clear that she does not have a contract with “El Reventonazo de la Chola”, but she would love to try her luck with this new cast.

“The truth had not signed any contract. I was there for five years, but I had only signed a contract for two years, it was just like ‘Dayanita we continue the other year’”he said, which caused great surprise by his revelations.

