Dayanita He opened up in an interview with Chola Chabuca in “El reventonazo” and revealed details of his past before becoming a beloved comic actress. Furthermore, she inevitably had to refer to her unexpected departure from “J.B. on ATVs”. However, there was a moment in which the humorist could not help but break down when talking about her mother and one of her greatest wishes. Thus, she was surprised to say that she would like to create a home for abandoned children.

“My dream is to build my house, for my mom, and be with her until God allows me. Also being able to make a home to support children who need help or who are abandoned on the streets. I would not like everything that I lived to happen“, he said in front of the cameras.

