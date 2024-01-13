Jorge Benavides and Dayanita They will see each other after several months. Let us remember that the comic actress took an abrupt step aside from Andina Televisión after her contract was not renewed due to alleged acts of indiscipline. Since then, the artist sought other work opportunities in the artistic medium; However, this Saturday she will return to the first channel that gave her a chance on the small screen.

When is Dayanita returning to ATV and at what time will it air?

This Saturday, January 13 at 8.30 pm the comic actress and the producer will meet again in the midst of the controversy. In addition, Dayanita will go through the dreaded 'Valor de la verdura', in which she will tell how she was treated on América Televisión.

Let us remember that Ernesto Pimentel declared at one point that he had no problems hiring Dayanita for América Televisión; However, he did not take this step in his career.

How to watch ATV live?

ATV sign It can be enjoyed for free on open TV through channel 9. On the other hand, users will also be able to watch the live broadcast on the official website of the television company (atv.pe) or on the various cable operators in the country.

'JB en ATV' can be seen every Saturday at 8.30 pm on Andina Televisión.

