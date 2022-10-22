Dayanite, comedic actress who is part of the cast of “JB en ATV”, spoke out after Dr. Steve Díaz’s transphobic comments on the program “Amor y fuego”. The health specialist, who visited Willax’s set to talk about methacrylate, did not recognize her as a trans woman.

The doctor described the artist’s facial features and released his statement. “Her face is jungle, her bone system is large,” she stressed. “She tries to feminize a man’s face”, were her questionable statements.

What did Dayanita put on her social networks?

On her social networks, Dayanita manifested herself by republishing the story of a follower who expressed her outrage at the specialist’s words.

“ The worst thing is that they have comments out of place with Dayanita, by telling a trans woman in that way ‘he is a man’, a trans woman is a woman”, says the text.

Dayanita confronts haters

Dayanite She made a live broadcast to respond to her detractors, who have left transphobic insults towards her. The actress said that everything has a limit and demanded respect.

He pointed out that no one can criticize the jokes he makes on “JB on ATV” about the characters he plays. “We do not disrespect anyone, much less anyone has to disrespect us,” she said, also an influencer.