Dayanita She was nostalgic on social networks when she spent Mother’s Day away from her mother, who is still residing in Pucallpa. The JB actress on ATV dedicated a tender message to him on social networks.

The also influencer released a video in which she collected photographs with her mother and officially presented her to her Instagram followers, who sent various messages of encouragement to the popular comedian.

In the clip you can see the television figure kissing and hugging her mother. He even shared a portrait of her alongside Jorge Benavides. “With my little boss”, he used as a legend in the image.

Dayanita decided to accompany the publication with a letter addressed to her mother and stressed that she is anxious to be able to meet with Doña Rosa in the coming weeks. In addition, she expressed her gratitude for having supported her and given many lessons that she was later able to apply to her own life.

“Happy day to all the mothers in the world, especially to my mom who I love and I will never tire of thanking you for the great example you gave me from a very young age. I know that the distance does not allow me to hug you, but I know that very soon you will be by my side. I love you mama”.

The Instagram publication excited its thousands of followers and the video managed to obtain almost 50,000 views on the platform. Many of the netizens also extended their Mother’s Day greetings to the lady.

