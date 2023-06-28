Dayanita will be on everyone’s lips again after “Magaly TV, the firm” shows evidence on her program this Tuesday, June 27, that she would have been involved with Topito, a popular comedian married with children. It should be remembered that in previous months, these two actors had been linked by the ‘Urraca’ cameras when it was still part of the cast of “JB en ATV”. What will Dayanita say about these accusations? Well, it is no secret to anyone that they have formed a great bond in these years.

Who is ‘Topito’ and why is he involved with Dayanita?

Carlos Junior or better known in the humorous world as ‘Mole’, He is a 25-year-old street comedian from Piura and father of a family. This popular comedian does shows in the streets of Lima together with other colleagues, as well as for his channel Youtube.

Topito is one of Dayanita’s closest friends. Photo: composition LR/ Instagram/ Topito

He met Dayanita during one of his presentations in the Lima square, where they quickly hit it off and became friends. In the same way, they shared screen in “J.B. on ATVs”.

Why was ‘Topito’ linked to Dayanita’s dismissal from “JB en ATV”?

When the rumors of the dismissal of Dayanita from “J.B. on ATVs” recently emerged, it was commented that the decision to Jorge Benavides It came because of the actress’s failure to attend rehearsals and so on, which turned out to be true after the comedian told it on his show.

However, it was also said that these breaches were due to the fact that it was involved in strong discussions with ‘Mole’ to the point of depression. “They’ve had a fight, they’ve argued, and she gets depressed. When she gets depressed, she disconnects from the world. It’s not the first time that’s happened and JB canceled it.”the source pointed out to the aforementioned medium.