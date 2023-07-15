Magaly Medina showed a report in which Dayanita insulted one of the reporters from her program. It should be noted that this event occurred during a live broadcast made by the alleged partner of the comic actress, molewho boasted of having contracts with the humorous programs “El reventonazo de la Chola” and “La casa de la comedia”. “There is Gianfranco. Do you know who he is? You have to block that son of *** Gianfranco ”, said the former member of “JB en ATV”.

YOU CAN SEE: Topito would be taking advantage of Dayanita’s fame, according to her ex-partner

Why did Dayanita defend Topito and insult the Magaly Medina reporter?

Through the Magaly Medina program, it has been learned that the comic actor Topito did not comply with the payment of the pension of the two children that he had as a result of his relationship with Mercedes Peña. In conversation with the ‘Urraca’, the mother of the minors specified that the comedian only gave her S/500 soles to feed the children.

Apparently, the support that the journalistic team of “Magaly TV, the firm” has given to the mother of Topito’s children to denounce the comic actor has generated some discomfort in Dayanita, who does not hesitate to defend her friend and alleged sentimental couple in the face of criticism. This time, the comedian attacked a “Urraco” and asked to block it.

YOU CAN SEE: Dayanita accused of getting involved with a married man and causing the end of their marriage, according to Magaly

What is the large sum of money that Topito owes to his ex-partner?

Despite the fact that Topito presumes that he enjoys good economic stability, his ex-partner, Mercedes Pena, reported that the comic actor owes him more than S/30,000 accrued soles for a reconciliation that both made in the past. The lawyer for the mother of the family has announced that a process has been initiated for him to comply with the corresponding payment. “We have initiated the demand for increased food and its impediment to leave the country,” pointed out the legal representative of the young woman.

Given this, Magaly Medina She was outraged by the comedian’s attitude: not spending enough money on her two youngest children, one of whom needs to travel from Piura to Lima due to illness.

#Dayanita #insults #reporter #Magaly #tuned #LIVE #broadcast #Topito