Dayanita He is in the eye of the storm for his recent statements regarding his resignation from “JB en ATV”. “The truth was that he had not signed any contract. I was there for five years, but I had only signed for two years, it was just like ‘we continue the other year’”, said the comic actress in the latest edition of the program “El reventonazo de la Chola”. Faced with this controversy, many began to wonder how the Peruvian artist came to work with Jorge Benavides. Below, all the details in this note.

Dayanita: How did you manage to be part of the cast of Jorge Benavides’ programs?

In interview for “On the sixth day”, Dayanita revealed that he had a difficult life in his native Pucallpa, so he moved to Lima in search of better opportunities. In this sense, the Peruvian artist made comedy in the streets of the capital where she met Danny Rosales, who was the architect of the comic actress entering the small screen.

Rosales I present Dayanita with Jorge Benavides, who invited her to join the program “El wasap de JB”, broadcast in 2018 by the Latina signal.

“Danny Rosales did one-man shows and he always invited me, until one day I went to see him. That night I saw her (Dayanita) perform for the first time. While my partner changed, she covered him on stage and “killed with laughter” people”, story Jorge Benavides at the time for a local media.

after the end of “JB’s whatsapp”, Benavides premiered a new program on ATV in which Dayanita was also summoned. In that humorous space called “J.B. on ATVs”the actress was five years, but for her acts of indiscipline she was fired.

Dayanita and her controversial statements after resigning from “JB en ATV”

After disassociating himself from “JB en ATV”, Dayanita He appeared again on the small screen and especially in different programs broadcast by América TV. At first, the comic actress was invited to “Send who sends”in which he admitted his indiscipline in the humorous space and showed his gratitude to Jorge Benavides and his former co-workers.

After several days, the Peruvian artist appeared in “The blowout of the Chola”, there he revealed that he did not sign a contract with “JB en ATV”. On the other hand, the comic actress gave an interview for “On the sixth day” and said that Jorge Benavides did not like that she participated in “La casa de la comedia”. “Yes, yes (the problems increased), the truth is that there were some small inconveniences when I was still entering here. I tried to talk, but still not ”, commented.

